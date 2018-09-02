OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Osceola County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on Funie Steed Road and Emerald Island Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Funie Steed Road. The motorcycle veered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2010 Hyunda SUV.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn't been released, died at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.