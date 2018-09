SORRENTO, Fla. -- Law enforcement officials in Lake County are investigating a shooting death.

Deputies responded at about 11:15 p.m. Friday to Carroll Avenue in Sorrento in reference to a gunshot victim.

A 52-year-old Hispanic male was found at the residence and was transpoted to Waterman Hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff's Office believes the victim, whose name hasn't been released, went to a home seeking help after he was shot.

No further details have been released.