ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orange County Sheriff's Office dive team is searching for a suspect who jumped into a lake after running from deputies.

Incident happened in 9200 block of Universal Boulevard

It's second such case this weekend

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the 9200 block of Universal Boulevard.

Deputies were investigating a vehicle and smelled illegal narcotics.

The driver, 35, was arrested without incident. The passenger, 38, ran from deputies and into a lake.

Deputies pleaded with him to return to shore, but he refused.

It is the second such case in two days. On Saturday, a man drowned after he jumped into water to avoid deputies.

