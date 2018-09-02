EDGEWATER, Fla. -- A 7-year-old child was struck by a boat in Edgewater on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
- 7-year-old struck by boat in Edgewater
- Boat operator was ejected boat
- Boat kept running, striking child in the water
The incident happened near Kennedy Memorial Park.
A man was operating a boat when he was somehow ejected from it, according to investigators. The boat continued running and struck a child who was in the water.
The child was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.
The condition of the child is unknown.
No other details were immediately available.