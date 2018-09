VIERA, Fla. -- A 4-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after nearly drowning in Brevard County.

4-year-old child nearly drowned in Brevard County

Child airlifted to Orlando hospital

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to call on Ballinton Drive in Viera.

Emergency responders stabilized the child, who was then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

The condition of the child has not been released.