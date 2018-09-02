A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a child last seen in Largo.

Jordan Belliveau, a black male, 2 years old, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive.

He was wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Jordan has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Jordan may be in the company of an unidentified black male, approximately 25 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo.

He has dreadlocks and gold teeth and may go by the name Antwan. They may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911. #FLAMBER.