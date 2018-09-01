TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A Titusville woman is accused of abusing an infant, causing the child to be hospitalized, police said.

Woman accused of battering infant

Child was hospitalized with serious injuries

Aijah Montina Peterson, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm.

The Florida Department of Children and Families notified authorities Thursday after an infant was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, Peterson battered the infant Thursday morning at a residence in the 600 block of South Brown Avenue.

Petersbon was booked into the Brevard County Jail.