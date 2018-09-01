SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. -- One person was injured in a shooting at a Silver Springs barbershop, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened Friday afternoon at Transitions Barber Shop and Beauty Salon on SE Maricamp Road.
Deputies said a man walked into the facility and got into an argument with one of the customers.
The fight turned physical when one of the men punched the other, deputies said.
A gun was drawn and shots were fired.
The shooter and the customer fled the scene, deputies. The customer was later found at a nearby home after he called 911 for help.
The customer was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Deputies are still looking for the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-388-STOP.