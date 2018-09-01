SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. -- One person was injured in a shooting at a Silver Springs barbershop, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

One injured in shooting at barbershop

Shooting stemmed from fight between customer and another man

The shooter is still at large

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Transitions Barber Shop and Beauty Salon on SE Maricamp Road.

Deputies said a man walked into the facility and got into an argument with one of the customers.

The fight turned physical when one of the men punched the other, deputies said.

A gun was drawn and shots were fired.

The shooter and the customer fled the scene, deputies. The customer was later found at a nearby home after he called 911 for help.

The customer was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Deputies are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-388-STOP.