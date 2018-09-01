ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man fled ran away from deputies during a drug investigation, jumped into a retention pond and died.

The incident happened about 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Golf Club Parkway and Greenview Circle.

Deputies made contact with the 50-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released and said it was a "consensual encounter."

"When felony narcotics contraband was discovered on the subject he immediately fled," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities chased the man on foot before he jumped into the pond. Attempts to save him failed, according to the Sheriff's Office.