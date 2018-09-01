BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- In August, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission traveled throughout the state, hosting workshops so members of the community could share their feelings and concerns about shore-based shark fishing.

FWC held meetings to get public feedback on shore-based shark fishing

Tensions have been rising between anglers and beachgoers

FWC may propose regulations

Officials say the workshops were due to rising tensions between anglers and beachgoers.

According to the FWC, sharks are apex predators that play an important role in marine ecosystems. Releasing sharks in a way that increases their chance of survival is an important step toward achieving and maintaining healthy, sustainable shark populations.

Because Florida’s beaches are a popular fishing destination, shore-based shark fishing is popular. The key issues are that beachgoers are concerned that fishing draws sharks closer to shore and that tackle creates a hazard.

According to Captain Joe Smith from Fin Factor Charters, experienced fishermen fish for sharks at night between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. when there are no beachgoers.

“Sometimes they’ll get a bite during the night but there is absolutely no chumming, and there’s absolutely no fishing during the day,” Smith said.

Captain Alec Myers from Fired Up Fishing Charters says experienced fishermen are not the ones creating the problem. It’s the people who are not experienced and don’t know anything about fishing.

“You got to use common sense when you’re fishing from shore, stay away from people,” Myers said.

While some beachgoers don’t mind people shark fishing from the beach, they’d like to see more rules and regulations. For example, designated areas for shark.

Albert Astone said he saw a woman have a run-in with a shark while she was fishing with her bait attached to her hip in waist-deep water.

“There was a lady who was ten feet away from us, she was fishing with live bait and she got bit by a shark,” Astone said.

FWC hold a tentative meeting Dec. 12-13 to present public feedback and recommendations the commission.

FWC is hoping to find compromise maybe requiring a permit, prohibit chumming and limiting shore-based fishing to nighttime hours amongst other suggestions.