ORLANDO, Fla. — Families displaced by Hurricane Maria now have two weeks left to either find a place to live or pack their things and go back to Puerto Rico.

"We're going through some horrible times. People shouldn't go through what we're going through,” said Benjamin Muñoz, sitting by his wife on their hotel room’s couch.

The elderly couple lived for 42 years in the United States had decided to move back to Puerto Rico.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer, that's when I said to her, ‘Well I'm going to die, let me die in Puerto Rico,’ and that's when we went down there,” Muñoz said.

The couple moved to Humacao, Puerto Rico -- the same province where almost a year ago, a category 5 Hurricane Maria entered the island.

"After the storm, the doctors were gone, the hospitals were closed,” remembered Muñoz.

Their only option to survive with their serious health concerns was to come to Florida with nothing.

The couple had lost most of their belongings during the storm, and family members paid for their tickets to leave the island.

The hotel they’re currently living at is the fourth hotel the couple has lived in since they arrived.

"And all Carmen does is cry and cry, and cry, and we've all been sick,” said Muñoz, holding his wife’s hand.

Finding a permanent place to live has been nearly impossible. They’ve already spent hundreds of dollars in application fees.

"And they don't give you the apartment, and we (are) going through a lot of that, and we don't have any money to throw away like that,” he said.

Other places they can afford are on a waitlist for up to two to three years.

Fourteen days is all they can wait -- that's how many more days a federal judge gave families displaced by Hurricane Maria to check out of their hotels.

The couple doesn’t have a place to go and have not been able to get the help they need.

"Before you know, I'm calling seven different numbers, and no one seems to know what's going on,” said Muñoz about contacting the organizations who say they have resources for displaced families.

The worst of it all -- the couple feels no one has really cared about them and those who are still struggling.

"In Puerto Rico, they have sent people to rescue the dogs, and here we are, and there's no one that can help us,” Muñoz said.

According to FEMA, 322 families are still living in hotels in Florida. They must check out by Sept. 14, 2018.