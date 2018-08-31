SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A well-known Seminole County business that supplies food to several school districts and hundreds of businesses all over Central Florida is the target of a federal search warrant.

Federal authorities conduct search warrant at 'Todd's Tomatoes'

Unclear at this time what authorities were looking for

Business says it has nearly 2,000 customers across Central Fla.

Federal authorities say they executed the warrant Wednesday at 2350 Beardall Avenue in Sanford, where Todd’s Tomatoes and Wholesale Produce is located near the Sanford airport.

Trucks were rolling in and out of Todd’s Tomatoes on Thursday, just a day after the search warrant was executed.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Dept. of Justice says the Unites States Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the U.S. Dept. of Defense Criminal Investigative Service executed the warrant.

But the search warrant is sealed, so at this point it’s unclear what federal authorities were looking for.

The business’s website says it supplies more than 1,000 products to nearly 2,000 customers across Central Florida, including service to several military installations, school districts and restaurants.

Theo Hollerbach says Todd’s Tomatoes supplies much of the food for his German restaurant in Sanford.

“We’ve always gotten good produce; it comes in six days a week,” said Hollerbach, Chef and Owner at Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe in Sanford.

He says his daily delivery came on Thursday just as it always does.

“We are happy with their service and their product, and they’ve been doing good business as far as I know,” Hollerbach said.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed Todd’s Tomatoes supplies the school district with food. That spokesperson said there’s been no interruption in service, but that the district’s dining services department is monitoring the situation.

Hollerbach says he knows the owners of Todd’s Tomatoes well.

“They’re honest people so they’re being cooperative I’m sure, and they want to do well for the community and their business,” said Hollerbach.

Spectrum News 13 tried reaching out to the owners of Todd’s Tomatoes through email and a phone call but didn’t hear back.

A person who answered the door at the business on Thursday said they would not comment.