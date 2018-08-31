WILLIAMBURG, Fla. Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted for questioning for allegedly exposing himself and burglary, according to authorities.

Reward of $1,000 being offered

The incident happened in the Williamsburg area of Orange County at around midnight on Monday, deputies stated.

The man is described as a thin white male, wearing a black Star Wars shirt, solid black shorts with white stripes on it and wearing an Assassins Creed hat.

The man also has a goatee and there is a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.