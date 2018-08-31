ORLANDO, Fla. — Two cars that were involved in a street race caused a crash, with one of the cars hitting an unloaded school bus and the other vehicle crashing into an unoccupied house, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash

One driver charged with reckless driving; charges pending against other

At around 10:20 p.m., Thursday, DeShawn Pinney was allegedly racing his 1997 Honda two-door car against Riaz Zaman and his 2002 Acura three-door car going southbound on Pine Hills Road, according to the FHP.

As they were allegedly racing, the 19-year-old Pinney struck the left side of a 2008 school bus driven by Christopher Morales as he was pulling out of a school bus facility and making a turn onto the northbound lanes, explained the FHP.

Pinney's car was partially under the school bus, which had no children in it at the time, but Zaman swerved his car left onto the northbound lane of Pine Hills Road and struck an unoccupied house, described the FHP.

Zaman, 19, has been charged with reckless driving and charges are pending for Pinney, stated the FHP in a news release.

Pinney was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but Zaman and the 26-year-old Morales were not injured, according to the FHP.

All of the Orlando drivers did wear their seatbelts, stated the FHP.