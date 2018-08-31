PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange Police Dept. detectives say they have found what they believe is the body of the suspect wanted for the death of a Port Orange woman.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, investigators say they located what they believe is the body of Thomas "Tommy" McMullen Jr., who is accused of killing 32-year-old Diana Kessler.

The body was found in the woods near the 2500 block of International Speedway Boulevard.

Port Orange Police say an autopsy is scheduled to positively identify McMullen, as well as how he died. Authorities say it appears to be a suicide at this time.

Diana Kessler was found dead in a Port Orange home Monday evening.

Police say her body had more than 100 stab wounds, and there was blunt force trauma to her head, a preliminary autopsy found.