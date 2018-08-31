ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storms will again develop later Friday, but coverage is expected to be lower than on Friday.

The high for Friday will be 91 degrees

Lower storm chances expected

It is a mostly clear start across Central Florida, with just a few light coastal rain showers impacting the beaches. The highs for Friday will be back in the low 90s.

The activity once again should fade away by early evening, leading to fairly dry conditions for high school football.

Evening temperatures will be falling into the 70s. Overnight, expect just a few clouds with lows in the mid 70s. A coastal shower will once be possible towards daybreak.

Better rain and storm chances return for the holiday weekend. The tropical moisture will return to the area, resulting in better coverage of the afternoon showers and storms on Saturday. Highs to start the weekend will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances increase further for Sunday as even more moisture pushes into the area. The best chance for activity will be in the midday and afternoon hours, with highs in the low 90s.

A weak tropical wave will impact much of Florida on Labor Day and Tuesday. This wave will bring very deep tropical moisture into the area, which will bring partly sunny skies and even greater coverage of showers and storms. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical wave will move into the Gulf by the middle of next week. This will bring a more typical morning sunshine and afternoon storm routine to the area to close next week, with highs in the low 90s.

Boaters should be aware of showers and storms later Friday, with seas 2 to 3 feet and a stronger easterly winds.

Surfers will have poor conditions, with a minor east-southeasterly trade swell. The rip current threat is low for Friday, with water temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six continue to develop in the eastern Atlantic near Africa. Tropical storm warnings continue for the southern Cabo Verde islands. The system is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday. When it becomes one, its name will be "Florence".

Elsewhere, the tropical wave that will be floating towards Florida has a low chance of further development. Right now, the best chance for development with the system will be as it enters the Gulf in the middle of next week.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

