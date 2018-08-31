TITUSVILLE, Fla. — After five days of testimony and evidence, a “stand your ground” hearing involving a man accused of shooting a Brevard County deputy is expected to wrap up.

John DeRossett is charged with shooting Deputy Casey Smith in Aug. 2015.

Smith and two other undercover agents had come to DeRossett's Port Saint John home to arrest his niece on prostitution charges.

DeRossett claims the officers didn't identify themselves, and he thought the men were there to kidnap her. But prosecutors counter that claim.

A shootout ensued, and both DeRossett and Smith were shot.

On Friday, closing arguments are expected in the hearing.

The judge will decide sometime next week whether to move forward with a trial, or dismiss the case.