BOSTON — A judge says the federal government can end a temporary housing vouching program for hundreds of Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

Judge Timothy Hillman on Thursday denied an effort to force the government to continue providing aid that has allowed evacuees to live in hotels in the U.S.

Hillman also ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to keep the program in place through Sept. 13, to give the evacuees time to make other plans.

Hillman expressed remorse at his decision but said his hands were tied by the law.

He said he cannot order the government "to do that which, in a humanitarian and caring world, should be done."

The evacuees have been living in hotels on the mainland since they fled the island after Hurricane Maria last September. The aid was supposed to expire June 30.

FEMA says there are still 322 families in Florida using the transitional sheltering assistance program.

There are 1,038 families in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

FEMA issued this statement to Spectrum News:

“FEMA is aware of the judge’s ruling regarding the continuation of its emergency sheltering program, Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA), for Puerto Rico survivors with a new checkout date if Sept. 14. FEMA is working with its vendor and notifying participating hotels that the TSA program has been extended to comply with the court’s order. Beyond that, FEMA will not comment on pending litigation."