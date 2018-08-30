WILDWOOD, Fla. — There were a few scary moments for a Wildwood man as a tree fell on the home he was living while he was inside at the time on Wednesday.

James Dyals had to take cover under a couch for protection

He is not hurt, but his boat and van are crushed

There is damage to the home James Dyals was living in. The tree also crushed his boat and a van.

Dyals says he was inside the home at the time and he took cover under a couch to protect himself.

"I took two pillars under my back and a soft couch over top of me and held the roof off me inside," said Dyals, who is renting the home.

He then crawled out of the home to safety. Fire officials say strong winds caused the tree to fall over.