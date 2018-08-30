VIERA, Fla. — It's one of the most popular baseball movies of all time, and two of the real 'A League of Their Own' women baseball players are visiting the Space Coast this week.

Maybelle "Mae" Blair and Shirley Burkovich are in town visiting with players from around the world competing in the Women's Baseball World Cup in Viera.

Blair is 91 years old, and Burkovich is 85.

Both played in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II.

DIAMOND GALS: former All American Girls Pro Baseball League legends visit @usssaspacecoast sharing stories w/ players competing in @WBSC World Cup in #Viera. Mae is 91, Shirley, 85. Both wished they could take the field! @MyNews13 #LeagueOfTheirOwn #WomensBaseball #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WeJ5HBhbxe — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 30, 2018

The women's league was portrayed in the 1992 hit movie.

The pair came to Brevard County to root on the women who are competing in the baseball championship, which wraps up this weekend.

Both say they would love to take the field again.

“In my mind, I've already turned double-plays, struck out about a hundred people! Thank God I still got my mind, I can dream,” Blair said.

Both women are working to get an International Women's Baseball Center in Rockford, Ill., where the Peaches actually played back in the 1940's.