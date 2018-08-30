WASHINGTON — Publix Super Markets issued a voluntary recall Thursday of a number of ground beef products sold earlier this summer that may be contaminated with E. coli O26, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The company recalled ground chuck items purchased from their stores between June 25 and July 31, 2018. The company fears some consumers may still have these products in their freezers.

For a list of products included in the recall, click HERE. For a list of counties with Publix locations where the products were shipped, click this link.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service, part of the Department of Agriculture, was first alerted to a number of E. coli 026 illnesses on August 16, according to the agency. Working with the CDC and state agencies, they were able to determine that raw ground chuck beef was the probable source of the illnesses.

Further investigation pointed to the cases predominantly coming from Florida, will illness onset dates from July 5 to July 25.

Most people infected with E. Coli O26 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, according to the agency.

Consumers are urged not to eat the products. They should be thrown away or returned to the location of purchase.