ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of his wife, police said in a news release.

Man arrested in April 24 murder of wife

Charged with first-degree murder

David Tronnes, 50, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his 39-year-old wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes.

Shanti was found killed in the couple’s Delany Park home on East Copeland Street on April 24.

According to Orange County Jail, Tronnes will appear before a judge Thursday at 9 a.m.

No further details have been provided.