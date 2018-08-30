TALLAHASSEE — Hours after clinching the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum set about the work of unifying his party Wednesday, a task potentially made easier by the controversial remarks of his Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Palm Coast).

Gillum: "[DeSantis] clearly pulling playbook straight from that of Donald Trump"

Gillum still has to make inroads among Graham supporters

During a morning Fox News appearance, DeSantis called Gillum "articulate," saying he "performed better" than his opponents in Democratic primary debates. The congressman then warned voters not to "monkey this up" by electing Gillum.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo seized on DeSantis' comments as "racist dog whistles" designed to appeal to certain factions of the Republican Party.

In an interview outside a Tallahassee television studio Wednesday afternoon, Gillum accused DeSantis of mimicking President Trump, whom leading white supremacists say has helped embolden their movement.

DeSantis was endorsed by the president earlier this year, fueling his successful primary campaign against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, at one time an establishment favorite seen as a shoo-in for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

"He's clearly pulling his campaign playbook straight from that of Donald Trump, a politics of derision and division, and they're sorely underestimating the people of the state of Florida if they think that that is going to be acceptable in this state come November 6th," Gillum said.

Despite his come-from-behind primary victory, Gillum still has inroads to make with supporters of Gwen Graham, the former Democratic congresswoman polls indicated was on track to become the party's gubernatorial nominee. Graham ultimately lost to Gillum by nearly three points, a certifiable rout in a state where most hard-fought elections are decided by a point or two.

Graham's relatively centrist campaign stood in contrast to Gillum's left field strategy of pledging to raise corporate income taxes, increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour and pay teachers a starting salary of $50,000 a year.

Those are all policy positions Graham supporters can get behind, according to Democratic organizer Barbara DeVane.

"We definitely need to come back together, remember what our values are in the Democratic Party, and that's why Andrew Gillum was able to galvanize his support and win an unprecedented race," said DeVane, who met Gillum 18 years ago during a sit-in protesting former Gov. Jeb Bush's 'One Florida' initiative to repeal affirmative action policies.