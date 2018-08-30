LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A civilian employee who has worked for the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 13 years with no disciplinary issues is accused of bringing marijuana, cigarettes and cell phone to an inmate, according to officials.

Kathy Beasley prepared meals at Lake County Detention Center

Beasley booked with $2,000 bond; termination proceedings have begun

Kathy Beasley, who worked in the kitchen of the Lake County Detention Center preparing meals, was caught by the Sheriff's Office's undercover detectives after an investigation began in July, stated officials on Thursday in a news release.

In addition to allegedly bringing marijuana, cigarettes and a cell phone to the unnamed inmate, whom she was friends with, she also gave the inmate tobacco, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Beasley was arrested and booked with a $2,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office stated that termination proceedings have begun.