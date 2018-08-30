NATIONWIDE -- A new diet fad is being used for science -- and people are getting paid for it.

People paid to eat avocados in new study

Study to see if avocados help with weight loss

Several universities are teaming up to see if avocados can help with weight loss. Previous studies show avocados have pro-heart fats that fight cholesterol and may lower blood pressure.

The schools conducting the study include: Loma Linda University, University of California at Los Angeles, Tufts University, Pennsylvania State University and Wake Forest University.

Participants in the study will be broken into two groups -- those who eat one avocado a day for six months and those who cannot eat more than two avocados a month during the time frame.

Participants must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 25 years old

Be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period

Measure at least 40 inches around the waist if they are male, or at least 35 inches around the waist if they are female

At the end of the study participants will be paid $300, along with free avocados.

So who's ready to eat some avocados?!