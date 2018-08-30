TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Testimony continued Thursday in a "stand your ground" hearing involving a man accused of ambushing undercover deputies during a raid at a Port St. John home.

FDLE agent takes stand in immunity hearing

Brevard man accused of shooting at deputies during raid

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement agent investigating the case took the stand Thursday. Prosecutors had her pour over the evidence, including all the guns involved in the shooting that night.

A sheriff's deputy who spoke to defendant John DeRossett after he was shot on that night also took the stand.

DeRossett is claiming a stand your ground self-defense after being charged with attempted first degree pre-meditated murder of a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened on Aug. 20, 2015, at Derosett's Port St John home where Deputy Casey Smith and two other undercover deputies were trying to make an overnight arrest of his niece Mary on prostitution charges.

The defense argues he was in his own home, and fired when the plain clothes officers didn't identify themselves.

Both Smith and DeRossett where shot during the shootout.

A Brevard Sheriff's deputy -- who arrived on the scene after the shooting -- also testified he talked to DeRossett before he was taken to the hospital.

"That's when he spoke to me ... he said "shot him in self-defense; who would shoot a cop?'" said Brevard County Deputy Jeffrey Dobrowsky.

Agent Christine Murphy of the FDLE Crime Lab described how those firearms work, including how shell casings are ejected from weapons when fired.

It's possible the hearing could wrap up Thursday afternoon.

It will be up to the judge to proceed with a trial or dismiss the case.