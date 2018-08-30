ORLANDO, Fla. — Time to invest your money in raincoats and umbrellas, because Central Florida will see another round of rain Thursday afternoon.
- Thursday's highs at 90 degrees
- Torrential rain, frequent lightning expected
Onshore flow from the Atlantic will provide the steering for storms again for Thursday, pushing activity from east to west across the Peninsula.
After partial sunshine, storms will intensify, some containing torrential rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs will run close to 90 degrees.
Storms will diminish after sunset, although another coastal shower or storm is possible overnight. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland to upper 70s at the coast.
This pattern is projected to hold through the holiday weekend. Each day will feature partly sunny skies giving way to westerly-moving afternoon storms. Highs will hover around the seasonal average of 91 degrees.
A fading east-southeast trade swell will yield to poor conditions for surfing on Thursday.
The rip current threat is low, but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard. The primary hazard will be showers and thunderstorms.
Seas will run 2 to 3 feet offshore; a light chop is anticipated on the Intracoastal.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, there are no systems concerning Florida or the United States.
However, one wave coming off the coast of Africa has a decent chance of development, but it likely will stay out over open waters posing no threat to land.
If given a name, "Florence" is next on the list. We are approaching the peak of hurricane season so things can change quickly; we encourage you to keep up with the Tropical Update each hour at 51 past.
Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.
