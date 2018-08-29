TAMPA, Fla. — With Tuesday night's primary election results, the race for Attorney General in Florida comes down to two candidates from the Tampa Bay area.

Republican Ashley Moody will face Democrat Sean Shaw for Attorney General

Ashley Moody endorsed by Bondi, 43 Florida sheriffs

Ashley Moody topped Frank White to win the Republican nomination.

Moody is a Plant City native with experience as a federal prosecutor and circuit court judge. She has endorsements from current Attorney General Pam Bondi and 43 of the state's sheriffs.

Moody celebrated her win Tuesday night with supporters at the Floridan Hotel in downtown Tampa.

Meanwhile, her challenger, Sean Shaw celebrated his Democratic primary win at home, tweeting a statement and calling his win "a historic victory."

Shaw is the first black attorney general nominee in Florida history. A consumer insurance lawyer, Shaw is a first-term state house member.

Bay News 9 Republican Political Analyst Chris Ingram said Moody's background as a lawyer, prosecutor and judge should put her ahead of her competition. However, Shaw's straight-forward plans could make him an interesting challenger.

"Sean Shaw is brilliant, he is a fighter," said Bay News 9 Democratic Political Analyst Ana Cruz. "He is somebody that has laid out his plan and the issues that he will tackle while he’s running in a clear platform that I’m not certain we’ve seen from other candidates quite frankly."

Moody has said her fall campaign will focus on the opioid epidemic and attacks on law enforcement. Shaw has said he will focus on gun violence, the environment and protecting senior citizens from scams.

"I don’t think that any other candidate in the state of Florida that even gave thought to running for attorney general could match up dollar for dollar with Ashley moody’s experience," Ingram said. "I think that that race is hers to lose and she’ll continue the great tradition of Pam Bondi."