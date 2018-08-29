PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in connection to the "extremely violent" death of a woman.

Thomas 'Tommy' McMullen Jr. sought in homicide of woman

Diana Kessler found Monday, was stabbed more than 100 times

Police: McMullen is a friend of Kessler's, may still be in east Volusia

Diana Kessler was found dead in a home on the 5900 block of Hatteras Drive on Monday evening.

Her body had more than 100 stab wounds, and there was blunt force trauma to her head, a preliminary autopsy found. Port Orange Police said there were also wounds on Kessler's extremities that indicate she tried to defend herself against an "extremely violent and prolonged event."

Whoever committed the act tried also to conceal what happened, investigators said.

Thomas "Tommy" McMullen Jr., a friend of Kessler's, is considered a suspect in the homicide case. He's thought to be about 5-foot-11, 180 pounds and in his late 30s.

Investigators think he's still in the east Volusia County area. They say he's a known narcotics user and frequently is seen around the area of International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. He was last seen driving a 1998 maroon Buick Regal. It has damage to the driver's side and has the Florida tag M534QE.

Anyone who has information on his location is urged to call the police department's tip line at 386-506-5878, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS or police central dispatch at 386-248-1777 or 911.