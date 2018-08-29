WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An apparent case of mistaken identity led to a 34-year-old man chasing after an Uber early Tuesday -- and then being shot to death.

Deputies: Uber driver shoots man pursuing his vehicle

Sheriff: Jason Boek mistakenly thought girlfriend was in Uber

Boek claimed he had a gun, Uber driver told investigators

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Jason Boek was shot after aggressively pursuing and threatening an Uber that he thought his girlfriend was riding in.

Judd said the incident started when a woman called for an Uber to drive her home from the Grove Lounge located on U.S. Highway 27 in Dundee, because she had been drinking. Another woman at the lounge, Boek's girlfriend, walked the patron out to the Uber when it arrived. The women do not know each other.

The woman who assisted the Uber passenger then began receiving text messages from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Boek, that indicated he thought she got into the Hyundai.

Boek told her he was going to pursue the Uber and then beat up the man driving. It appears Boek saw his girlfriend walk out to the Hyundai, and thought she -- not the other bar patron -- was inside.

Judd said Boek, in a borrowed Ford F-250, aggressively approached the Hyundai from behind, and then abruptly passed and pulled in front of it.

The Uber driver, Robert Westlake, 38, told deputies that he thought the driver of the truck (later identified as Boek) was trying to run him off the road. The truck then stopped on the roadway in front of the Hyundai. Westlake stopped his car.

Boek got out and walked toward the Hyundai, yelling at Westlake and claiming that he had a "pistol."

According to Judd, Westlake, a concealed weapon permit holder and a licensed armed security guard, reached into the pocket of the driver door and retrieved a handgun, firing one shot.

After Boek was shot, Westlake called 911 and began CPR, authorities said. Boek died from his injuries.

Officials say Westlake continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation.

Westlake said he did not know Boek, and the Uber passenger did not know him either.

Judd said Boek's criminal history includes previous arrests for aggravated battery, battery, burglary, marijuana possession, forgery, larceny, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

An investigation is ongoing.