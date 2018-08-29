ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Catholic priest who has recently served in four parishes in the Central Florida area has been removed from his duties amid child sexual abuse allegations, the Diocese of Orlando said Wednesday.

Priest in Orlando diocese removed of duty by bishops

Priest under investigation in Pennsylvania by Berks County DA

Priest moved to Orlando diocese more than a decade ago

Allegations don't involve priest's time in Orlando diocese

No formal charges have been filed against the priest. But Berks County, Pennsylvania District Attorney John T. Adams confirmed that his office is investigating sexual abuse allegations against the priest. Adams said the allegations were brought to his office earlier this week.

Bishop Alfred Schlert of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Orlando Bishop John Noonan have both removed the priest of his duties.

The allegations against the priest do not involve his work with the Diocese of Orlando. The priest came to the Orlando area more than a decade ago and has worked in four area parishes, most recently in Brevard County. He's also served in Lake, Volusia and Polk counties. The Orlando diocese said it has informed parents at the schools where he worked, and it is sending crisis counselors.

"We pray for all victims and their families and for those involved in this situation," the Diocese of Orlando's statement said.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.