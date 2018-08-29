ORLANDO, Fla. — Two construction workers have died after a scaffold gave way at a construction site early Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.
- One worker was able to hang on, pull himself up
- Identities of the men who died not released
At around 4:15 a.m., the scaffold that was about six floors up at a construction site for a new hotel, located at 14900 Chelonia Parkway near the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, gave way, where two workers plummeted to their deaths, explained Michael Jachles, an OCFR public information officer, to Spectrum News 13.
One worker was able to hang onto part of the scaffold and pulled himself up to safety and another worker escaped without injuries, said Jachles.
The worker who pulled himself up had minor injuries, but refused to be taken to a hospital, the OCFR tweeted.
There were at least a dozen and a half workers at the construction site, said Jachles.
