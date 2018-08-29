ORLANDO, Fla. — Two construction workers have died after a scaffold gave way at a construction site early Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

One worker was able to hang on, pull himself up

Identities of the men who died not released



Fatal construction accident: 14900 blk Chelonia Pkwy./Hotel under construction/several workers on scaffold/support structure, working between 6 & 7th floors when, for reasons unknown, scaffold gave way. 2 workers fell to the ground and died on scene (more) #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/g0OLvH3dfW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

At around 4:15 a.m., the scaffold that was about six floors up at a construction site for a new hotel, located at 14900 Chelonia Parkway near the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, gave way, where two workers plummeted to their deaths, explained Michael Jachles, an OCFR public information officer, to Spectrum News 13.

Fatal construction accident (more): A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety when scaffold/support gave way, suffering minor inj's but refused transport. @OrangeCoSheriff @OSHA_DOL will investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hByfR6Fnzl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

One worker was able to hang onto part of the scaffold and pulled himself up to safety and another worker escaped without injuries, said Jachles.

The worker who pulled himself up had minor injuries, but refused to be taken to a hospital, the OCFR tweeted.

#Breakingnews an active scene near the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek due to industrial accident. Working on getting more details @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rM7pb3s4Ul — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) August 29, 2018

There were at least a dozen and a half workers at the construction site, said Jachles.

