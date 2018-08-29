SUMTERVILLE, Fla. -- Former USA Gymnastics team doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar is serving his prison time in Central Florida.

Larry Nassar was the longtime USA Gymnastics team doctor

Convicted sexual abuser serving federal time in Sumterville, Fla.

Nassar is at the high security U.S. penitentiary in Sumterville , the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms.

His case featured more than 150 testimonies from athletes, some well-known Olympic gymnasts, who described their interactions with the former Olympic and Michigan State University doctor.

Nassar, 55, last year pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting nine victims and possessing child pornography. The judge sentenced Nassar to at least 40 years behind bars, effectively a life sentence.