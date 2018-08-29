OCALA, Fla. -- The former principal of an Ocala school was arrested Tuesday, accused of making advances at a 12-year-old student.

Murray Ramnarine charged with sexual offenses against student

Ex-principal still worked as administrative assistant at Shiloh School

Woman, 12-year-old daughter came to police last week

Murray Ramnarine, 67 of Ocala is the former principal and administrative assistant at Shiloh School. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and sexual offenses against students by authority figures.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman and her 12-year-old daughter told Ocala Police last week that the girl spent some time with Ramnarine over summer break. During that time, they said he took her to his home on several occasions and tried to kiss her. He bought also bought her clothes, a computer and an iPhone.

The girl also said he told her he was going to marry her when she turned 18, the affidavit said.

She eventually told a relative, and that family went to the school, which placed him on leave.

Ramnarine came to the police department for an interview Tuesday, during which he admitted to taking her to his home and buying her clothes, police said. He told officers that he had resigned from Shiloh School in the past few days.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Marion County Jail.