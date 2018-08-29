MARATHON, Fla. — A hospital unlike most rescues and heals endangered animals, all while letting you get a firsthand look at just what it takes to get the job done.

The Turtle Hospital rescues sea turtles

Extensive tour of facility offered to public

For more info, visit www.turtlehospital.org

Nestled away in the small island town of Marathon is a hospital that’s not for your average patient.

Rescued sea turtles all along the Florida Keys are their patients of choice, checking in to the get the rehab they need to get back in the water of the Keys.

“There is amazing scenery everywhere, and our commentator gave so much information about the hospital and turtles of rescue. You really can’t imagine unless you come here," said first-time visitor Mike Giperson.

You don’t have to be a doctor or a sea turtle to make the journey to the Marathon Turtle Hospital.

They offer extensive tours to visitors.

Right now at the Turtle Hospital, you can see around 48 rescued sea turtles in their rehab center that they’ll hopefully be able to soon release back into the wild.

The tours offer a chance to get up close and personal with these beautiful creatures and teach you how to care for and help one you may see in the wild.

“About six out of 10 of our rescue calls come from people who have taken the tour here. They now know what a sick sea turtle looks like. It’s a win-win for the island community but most of all for our sea turtles," manager Betty Zirkelbach said.

Now with more than 3,000 turtles rescued and released back into the wild, they hope to continue on that legacy.

Providing an adventure for visitors that will give you a new appreciation for the turtles of the sea.

“We got to feed them, just amazing photographs of these animals. It’s amazing place to come just even for a visit, and an amazing place to get some serious education on these turtles," Giperson said.

The hospital is open to visitors for tours seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find more information on their website, www.turtlehospital.org.