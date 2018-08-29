DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand mother is recovering after being struck by lightning.

DeLand woman, 41, survives lightning strike

Extent of injuries not yet known

PREVIOUS: Woman struck by lightning in DeLand

It happened right outside of her job on Tuesday evening as heavy storms were rolling in.

The 41-year-old mother was at Denny's on Woodland Boulevard, where she had recently worked her way up to overnight manager.

The victim's daughter told Spectrum News that her mother was on a smoke break near a tree behind the restaurant.

But police say one of the employees told officers that he and the victim were walking outside to discuss the day, and as he grabbed his car door handle, he felt a jolt of electricity.

He looked over and the victim was falling to the ground.

The victim's daughter says they need all the help they can get.

"It's been tough, she was so excited to get this, and with this happening, when she is awake and responsive, she's going to be devastated that she can't do anything to help out," the daughter said, who did not want to be identified.

Police say the victim's phone was also struck during the incident.

The victim's daughter said she didn't want to describe the extent of her injuries, but she said her mother has quite a few.

The daughter is asking for prayers and told Spectrum News she went to Orlando Regional Medical Center today to visit her mother.