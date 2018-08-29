ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy the sun while it lasts, because more heavy storms are expected for Central Florida Wednesday afternoon. At least it's not snow, right?

Wednesday's highs at 91 degrees

Southeasterly flow off the Atlantic may a few showers near the coast Wednesday morning. A better chance for storms will arrive Wednesday afternoon with the inland-moving east coast sea breeze.

After partial sunshine, storms will develop and generally push toward the west or northwest. Highs will run in the low 90s inland, with upper 80s at the immediate coast.

Storms will fade Wednesday evening as they travel west. Another coastal shower or storm is possible overnight through daybreak.

Lows will settle into the mid-70s inland to upper 70s at the coast. We will not stray too far from this pattern for the rest of this week. Each day will feature partly sunny skies giving way to inland-moving afternoon storms, a typical setup for late August in Central Florida.

Highs will hover around the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

A small east-southeast trade swell will be found in the nearshore waters Wednesday, offering poor to fair conditions for surfing.

The rip current threat is low, but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

The main hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms. Boaters can anticipate 2-foot seas offshore and a light chop on the Intracoastal.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no systems concerning Florida or the United States.

One wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development, but it likely will stay out over open waters posing no threat to land.

Hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

