PORT CANAVERAL — A deal to bring Carnival's newest and largest cruise ship to Port Canaveral is done.

Ship is designed for "green cruising," will have zero emissions

There will also be a 185,000-square-foot terminal

The plan includes a state-of-the-art terminal building and parking garage in the 25-year agreement.

"This just shows the commitment we have together to create a great cruise, guest experience," says Port Canaveral CEO, Captain John Murray.

The new unnamed ship is massive at 180 tons and designed for “green cruising” with the company's Liquid Natural Gas System, which has zero emissions.

It will hold 6,500 passengers.

Construction of the new ship is expected to begin in November this year. As far as where it will go, the itinerary will be released in 2019.

With it, comes a new 185,000 square foot terminal. The berth is just west of Jetty Park and east of the Victory Casino area.

The $150 million price tag is the largest single project in Port Canaveral history.

"In my view it sets the bar high for other ports," Murray said.

The new ship means another cruising option for visitors like Cheryl Hileman.

"Especially since I haven't been on Carnival -- not yet (laughs)," she told us from her spot at Jetty Park.

Another milestone for Carnival when the new ship arrives in 2020 -- 30 years for the cruise company at this port, which between it and the other lines sees more than four million passengers each year.