ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the government of Puerto Rico accepted that nearly 3,000 deaths can be attributed to Hurricane Maria.

But the count is more than just a number to those who lost a loved one.

"My dad to me, was the perfect man -- a fighter," said Olga Arroyo, as she wiped the tears down her cheeks.

Her father was a fighter, who she says lost his battle way too soon.

"On May 3 he was rushed to the hospital, and on the 16th he passed away; he was gone," Arroyo said.

Just weeks before he passed, Spectrum News was at Juan Robles' home in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico where we told Robles' story of building cabinets by the dozens right after Hurricane Maria ravaged his island.

Robles, a cancer patient, had undergone surgery at a Puerto Rican hospital.

His daughter, who lives in Orlando, said it's something he was avoiding.

"He had to go to the hospital, but there was no power," she said.

Although his death is not a direct one from Hurricane Maria, Arroyo believes it should still be considered one.

"It should be included because like I told you, the hospitals didn't have enough resources and attention to pay to all their patients," Arroyo said.

Under normal circumstances, she says her father would still be here, but all she has left are memories.

"He always helped everyone, and that I learned from him -- he's my fighter," she said.

Arroyo said she knows of many cases like her family's and is a little disappointed the government took so long to accept the unfortunate reality.

Originally, the Government of Puerto Rico claimed the death toll after Hurricane Maria was at 64.