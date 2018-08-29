NATIONWIDE -- Harry Potter is returning to movie theaters across the U.S.

Harry Potter movie marathon set for Cinemark

Films will be shown from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 at XD locations

Tickets can be purchased for $5 per film

Cinemark is holding a movie marathon at its XD locations from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

All eight Harry Potter films will play during Cinemark's Wizarding World XD Week.

The first installment of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will also be screened as part of the marathon.

Tickets can be purchased at $5 per film or festival pass at $25 to see all the films. The festival pass includes a collectible keychain, a refillable cup and a commemorative badge.

