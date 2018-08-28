DELAND, Fla. -- A woman was injured after she was struck by lightning Tuesday in DeLand.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at a Denny's on North Woodland Boulevard.
The woman is believed to be an employee at the restaurant, according to authorities. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
No other details were immediately available.