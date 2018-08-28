DELAND, Fla. -- A woman was injured after she was struck by lightning Tuesday in DeLand.

Woman struck by lightning at Denny's restaurant

Authorities believe the woman is an employee

She was transported to hospital in serious condition

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at a Denny's on North Woodland Boulevard.

The woman is believed to be an employee at the restaurant, according to authorities. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.