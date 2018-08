The Orlando Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man on Monday night.

Police received a call at around 11:25 p.m., about gunshots being heard at Orange Center Boulvard in Orlando, stated Lt. Philip Maio.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Maio wrote in a news release.

That is all the details Maio released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).