ORLANDO, Fla. -- Voters on Tuesday headed to the polls to cast their votes in the primary election.

In Orange County, voters elected Jerry Demings as their next county mayor.

Demings, 59, avoided a runoff Tuesday by garnering 62 percent of the vote.

Demings, who has served as Orange County Sheriff since 2008, is the first African-American to be elected county mayor. He was also the first African-American to be elected sheriff in Orange County.

Demings faced two opponents, three-term county commissioner Pete Clarke and local businessman Rob Panepinto. Clarke received 22 percent of the vote, while Panepinto had 16 percent.

With his victory, Demings will succeed Teresa Jacobs, who won her race for Orange County School Board Chair.

Teresa Jacobs won the race for Orange County School Board Chair Tuesday.

Jacobs, the current Orange County mayor, received 52 percent of the vote, narrowly avoiding a runoff in November. She faced three other candidates, educator Matthew J. Fitzpatrick, school board member Nancy Robinson and Orange County teacher Robert Allen Prater.

Jacobs could not seek re-election as county mayor due to term limits. She will succeed Bill Sublette, who has been chair of the Orange County School Board for eight years.

