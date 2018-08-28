FLORIDA -- Demonstrating the power of President Donald Trump's popularity among Republicans, U.S. Rep Ron DeSantis completed a comeback win over state Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam and claimed the party's nomination for governor of Florida.

The Associated Press called the race for DeSantis just after 8 p.m. EST.

At the time the race was called, DeSantis had just over 57 percent of the vote. Putnam trailed by double-digits with just over 37 percent.

Technically, eight candidates made up the field of Republican candidates vying for the office. The list includes Don Baldauf, DeSantis, Timothy Devine, Bob Langford, John Joseph Mercadante, Bruce Nathan, Putnam and Bob White.

Putnam is a Florida Republican Party veteran who has served the state in various capacities. His experience includes four years in the Florida House of Representatives and 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

DeSantis has represented Florida's 6th Congressional District in Washington since his election to the U.S. House in 2012. He carries into this election perhaps the most coveted endorsement possible on the Republican side, that of President Donald Trump.

The Trump effect

Before the president's endorsement, Putnam led the race by a considerable margin. However, it's been a different story since, as DeSantis has surged in the polls thanks to Trump's support in person and on social media.

Recent polls show DeSantis has taken a slight lead over Putnam. A Gravis Marketing poll conducted Aug. 21-25 polling 1,285 registered likely voters in Florida showed DeSantis supported by 39 percent of respondents. Putnam trailed at 27 percent, with 23 percent undecided.

Similarly, a Florida Atlantic University poll of 800 registered voters conducted Aug. 16 -20 showed DeSantis supported by 32 percent of respondents. Here, the margin for DeSantis was smaller, with Putnam supporters making up 31 percent of respondents and 22 precent undecided.

Putnam's campaign had a rough summer. In addition to not gaining Trump's support, he also had to contend with a scandal over concealed weapons permits and background checks coming out of an agency under his supervision.

Follow Election Night tweets and reporting live:



