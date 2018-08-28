ORLANDO, Fla. — Incumbent Rep. Darren Soto won the Democratic primary in one of the most watched congressional races this election season.

Both Democrats fought on the Democratic ticket for the District 9 congressional seat, which covers Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties.

The Spectrum News Decision 2018 Congressional poll found Hispanic voters account for about 39 percent of District 9’s population and made up about 29 percent of likely voters.

An exclusive Spectrum News Decision 2018 poll from early August found Hispanic voters were more likely to support incumbent Soto over Grayson.

Soto is wrapping up his first term in Congress after years in Florida's House and Senate.

He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and is known for highlighting issues that impact the Hispanic community, including the influx of Hurricane Maria evacuees in Florida.

Along the campaign trail, he's received endorsements from former Vice President Joe Biden and every Democratic member of Florida Congress.

Grayson was known as one of the most candid members of Congress when he served from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2015.

Although he would eventually make a run for U.S. Senate in 2016, he lost in the Democratic primary.

The two Democratic candidates debated on Spectrum News in August , with affordable housing and Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference among hot topics discussed.

Soto will run against the unopposed Republican Wayne Liebnitzky of St. Cloud on Election Day in November.

District 9 is considered a Democratic-leaning seat. Democrats make up almost 40 percent of voters compared with about 27 percent for Republicans.