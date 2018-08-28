ORLANDO, Fla. — Get out and vote if you can this morning because the sun will be out, but if you are going to the polls in the afternoon, you might want to bring an umbrella.

Tuesday's highs at 90 degrees

Hot and stormy pattern

Onshore flow will produce a few showers drawn in from the Atlantic this morning. A better chance for rain will arrive during the afternoon with the inland-moving east coast sea breeze.

After partial sunshine, storms will generally push toward the west or northwest. Highs will run in the low 90s inland, with upper 80s at the immediate coast.

Storms will fade as they travel west, dying out with the loss of daytime heating. Another coastal shower or storm is possible by daybreak. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland to upper 70s at the coast.

No big changes will occur for the rest of this week as this pattern holds steady. Each day will feature partly sunny skies giving way to scattered afternoon storms, which is typical for late August in Central Florida. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

It will be considered poor to fair for surfing with a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone. The rip current threat is low, but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

The main hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms. Boaters can expect 2 to 3 foot seas offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no systems concerning Florida or the United States. One wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development, but it likely will stay out over open waters.

The Pacific is active with Tropical Storm Miriam and another storm likely to form behind it. Hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

