FLORIDA — Florida's Republican voters will decide Tuesday who will earn their party's nod in the race to succeed current Attorney General Pam Bondi, Ashley Moody or Frank White.

Moody is a Plant City native with experience as a federal prosecutor and circuit court judge. She brings with her into today's voting endorsements from Bondi and 43 of the state's sheriffs.

White is currently the District 2 representative in the Florida House of Representatives. As he's campaigned against Moody he's touted his A+ voting record with the NRA, promised to support President Donald Trump's agenda and attacked Moody's claims at being a "true" conservative.

Polls show support for White

A recent St. Pete Polls survey, conducted August 3-4 of 1,755 registered likely voters, showed Frank White with a double-digit lead among respondents, 38 percent to Moody's 27 percent, with 33 percent undecided.

Just over 42 percent of respondents in the same survey said they had a favorable view of White, while just under 29 percent had a favorable view of Moody.

Attack ads

Frank White's television ads during his campaign, however, have drawn some negative scrutiny.

Specifically, the ads point to the fact that Moody is not a lifelong Republican and that her family filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump.

 

 

Moody, in turn, has hit back at White with combative ads of her own, calling on the sheriff's who have endorsed her to point out White's inexperience.

 

 

The Tampa Bay Times called White's claims of Moody being a liberal in the ads "laughable." 