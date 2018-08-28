FLORIDA — Florida's Republican voters will decide Tuesday who will earn their party's nod in the race to succeed current Attorney General Pam Bondi, Ashley Moody or Frank White.

Moody is a Plant City native with experience as a federal prosecutor and circuit court judge. She brings with her into today's voting endorsements from Bondi and 43 of the state's sheriffs.

White is currently the District 2 representative in the Florida House of Representatives. As he's campaigned against Moody he's touted his A+ voting record with the NRA, promised to support President Donald Trump's agenda and attacked Moody's claims at being a "true" conservative.

Polls show support for White

A recent St. Pete Polls survey, conducted August 3-4 of 1,755 registered likely voters, showed Frank White with a double-digit lead among respondents, 38 percent to Moody's 27 percent, with 33 percent undecided.

Just over 42 percent of respondents in the same survey said they had a favorable view of White, while just under 29 percent had a favorable view of Moody.

Attack ads

Frank White's television ads during his campaign, however, have drawn some negative scrutiny.

Specifically, the ads point to the fact that Moody is not a lifelong Republican and that her family filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump.

&nbsp;

Moody, in turn, has hit back at White with combative ads of her own, calling on the sheriff's who have endorsed her to point out White's inexperience.

&nbsp;