WINTER PARK, Fla. — A drive around Winter Park can sometimes lead a visitor to frustration, due in part to pesky parking problems.

It’s a topic city leaders discussed Monday in a work session, figuring out ways to address the shortage and better manage parking regulations, which haven’t been changed since the 1970s.

“I think it’s more confusing for the newcomers (who) don’t know where the parking’s at," said Scott Whitehead.

For the last 27 years, Whitehead's been running his business from a Park Avenue sidewalk, shining shoes and meeting new people.

But in that time, Whitehead's seen some substantial changes.

“The traffic has picked up; (the) train brought more people here. And the parking," he said.

There are parking lots that back onto Park Avenue -- spaces in front of businesses and restaurants with specific time limitations.

But overall, available parking can be tough to find.

In 2013, Winter Park added 100 parking spaces, following a study.

Since then, two other studies on strategy and modernization have been completed, the latter leading to six key improvements, which city council members discussed on Monday during the meeting.

One issue revolves around restaurants -- which used to be retail prior to 2003 -- bringing additional patrons to the area, but never being forced to add parking.

To address that issue, leaders considered a change to the city's code which would no longer allow free retail to restaurant conversions within Hannibal Square and along Park Avenue, two of the three areas -- alongside Orange Avenue -- being looked studied.

Other recommendations include updates to the parking requirements within the three areas, such as changing retail and office floor spaces from one space per 250 square feet to one space for each 350 square feet.

After discussion of concerns, commissioners agreed to direct the planning and zoning commission to flush out recommendations with staff, as well as hold resident and business meetings on the issue before moving forward with the ordinance.

“Most of my customers are locals. Most of ‘em, they have their little hiding spots. Areas where they know where to park," said Whitehead.

Whitehead said that he wants better signage, advising of city lots, and for employees to park in designated spots-- not take them away from potential customers.

“Without customers, there’s no business," he said.