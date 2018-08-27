WASHINGTON — The flag flying at the White House was back at full staff Monday morning after being lowered over the weekend for the death of Sen. John McCain.

Flag outside White House flying at full staff Monday

Sen. John McCain died Saturday afternoon of brain cancer

McCain, President Donald Trump had longtime feud

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs , the flag should be flown at half-staff "at all federal buildings, grounds and naval vessels in the Washington, D.C., area on the day and day after the death of a United States senator, representative, territorial delegate, or the resident commissioner from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. It should also be flown at half-staff on all federal facilities in the state, congressional district, territory, or commonwealth of these officials."

Flags at the U.S. Capitol were still at half-staff Monday morning for McCain, the Arizona senator who died Saturday afternoon after being diagnosed last year with a glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. The Associated Press says that after Sen. Ted Kennedy died, President Barack Obama ordered White House flags at half-staff for five days.

President Donald Trump, who had famously feuded with McCain, tweeted condolences , saying that "hearts and prayers" are with the McCain family.

The White House hasn't immediately responded for a request for comment on the flag.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.