JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Tampa video gamer is among the people who were shot Sunday during a tournament at the Landings in Jacksonville.

3 dead including gunman in Jacksonville shooting

11 injured, including Tampa native Timothy Anselimo

Shooting brings to light need for security at tournaments, many gamers say

Timothy Anselimo, Larry Legend as he is known in the gamer world, was among the 11 people shot when a gunman opened fire gamers competing Sunday in Jacksonville during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore killed two people and shot nine others before fatally shooting himself. The competition was held in a gaming bar that shares space with a pizzeria. Viewers could watch the games online and see the players.

Anselimo, from Riverview, is a professional gamer with the NBA 2K Milwaukee Bucks video game team.

Anselimo, 25, tweeted "Devastated. No Words. Surgery In The Morning. Thanks To All Who Reached Out" early Monday from his hospital bed.

His mother tweeted a picture of Anselimo from his hospital bed with Gov. Rick Scott and the Jacksonville sheriff.

The shooting has prompted concerns about security at esports events.

Players say security has not caught up with the seriousness of the sport and how rapidly esports is growing.

At Sunday's Madden competition, hundreds were in attendance and the tournament was streamed live on Twitch.tv, an online network that attracts tens of millions of visitors, most of whom watch footage of other people playing video games.

This weekend's "Madden 19 NFL Classic" was the first of four planned events.

A witness at the event said chaos broke out when the gunman started shooting.

"This happened so quick. Like, we just seen the gun," said Ryan Alemon. "I guess he had a laser on the gun and he shot through, and everybody just started running. And I ducked down, and I went towards the restroom. And as I was going into the restroom, I stayed in there, and I just heard...there were just so many gunshots."

Electronic Arts, the Madden game developer, released a statement calling the shooting horrific and senseless.

"Our focus right now is on those affected, and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime."